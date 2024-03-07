SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Prediction model for EBV infection following HLA haploidentical matched hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Mar 07, 2024

Contributors: Xun-Hong Cao, Ze-Ying Fan, Ying-Jun Chang, Lan-Ping Xu, Xiao-Hui Zhang, Xiao-Jun Huang, Xiang-Yu Zhao

  Xun-Hong Cao

    Peking University People’s Hospital, National Clinical Research Center for Hematologic Disease, Peking University Institute of Hematology, Beijing Key Laboratory of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Beijing, China.

    Ze-Ying Fan

    Peking University People’s Hospital, National Clinical Research Center for Hematologic Disease, Peking University Institute of Hematology, Beijing Key Laboratory of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Beijing, China.

    Ying-Jun Chang

    Peking University People’s Hospital, National Clinical Research Center for Hematologic Disease, Peking University Institute of Hematology, Beijing Key Laboratory of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Beijing, China.

    Lan-Ping Xu

    Peking University People’s Hospital, National Clinical Research Center for Hematologic Disease, Peking University Institute of Hematology, Beijing Key Laboratory of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Beijing, China.

    Xiao-Hui Zhang

    Peking University People’s Hospital, National Clinical Research Center for Hematologic Disease, Peking University Institute of Hematology, Beijing Key Laboratory of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Beijing, China.

    Xiao-Jun Huang

    Peking University People’s Hospital, National Clinical Research Center for Hematologic Disease, Peking University Institute of Hematology, Beijing Key Laboratory of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Beijing, China.

    Xiang-Yu Zhao

    Peking University People’s Hospital, National Clinical Research Center for Hematologic Disease, Peking University Institute of Hematology, Beijing Key Laboratory of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Beijing, China. zhao_xy@bjmu.edu.cn.

