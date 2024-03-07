Prediction model for EBV infection following HLA haploidentical matched hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) is an effective treatment for hematological malignancies. However, viral infections, particularly EBV infection, frequently occur following allo-HSCT and can result in multi-tissue and organ damage. Due to the lack of effective antiviral drugs, these infections can even progress to post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorders (PTLD), thereby impacting the prognosis. In light of this, our objective is to develop a prediction model for EBV infection following allo-HSCT.

A total of 466 patients who underwent haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (haplo-HSCT) between September 2019 and December 2020 were included in this study. The patients were divided into a development cohort and a validation cohort based on the timing of their transplantation. Our aim was to develop and validate a grading scale using these cohorts to predict the risk of EBV infection within the first year after haplo-HSCT. Additionally, single-cell RNA sequencing (sc-RNAseq) data from the bone marrow of healthy donors were utilized to assess the impact of age on immune cells and viral infection.

In the multivariate logistic regression model, four predictors were retained: donor age, female-to-male transplant, graft MNC (mononuclear cell) dose, and CD8 dose. Based on these predictors, an EBV reactivation predicting score system was constructed. The scoring system demonstrated good calibration in both the derivation and validation cohorts, as confirmed by the Hosmer-Lemeshow test (p > 0.05). The scoring system also exhibited favorable discriminative ability, as indicated by the C statistics of 0.72 in the derivation cohort and 0.60 in the validation cohort. Furthermore, the clinical efficacy of the scoring system was evaluated using Kaplan-Meier curves based on risk ratings. The results showed significant differences in EBV reactivation rates between different risk groups, with p-values less than 0.001 in both the derivation and validation cohorts, indicating robust clinical utility. The analysis of sc-RNAseq data from the bone marrow of healthy donors revealed that older age had a profound impact on the quantity and quality of immune subsets. Functional enrichment analysis highlighted that older age was associated with a higher risk of infection. Specifically, CD8 + T cells from older individuals showed enrichment in the pathway of “viral carcinogenesis”, while older CD14 + monocytes exhibited enrichment in the pathway of “regulation of viral entry into host cell.” These findings suggest that older age may contribute to an increased susceptibility to viral infections, as evidenced by the altered immune profiles observed in the sc-RNAseq data.

Overall, these results demonstrate the development and validation of an effective scoring system for predicting EBV reactivation after haplo-HSCT, and provide insights into the impact of age on immune subsets and viral infection susceptibility based on sc-RNAseq analysis of healthy donors’ bone marrow.

