The following is a summary of “Glycemic Gap Predicts Mortality in a Large Multicenter Cohort Hospitalized With COVID-19,” published in the March 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by McDonnell, et al.

The objective of this study was to investigate the associations between admission variables, including glycemic gap, and adverse clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients with diabetes or hyperglycemia.

The study included 1,786 individuals with diabetes or hyperglycemia (glucose > 10 mmol/L twice in 24 hours) who were admitted with COVID-19 infection at 5 university hospitals in the eastern United States from March 2020 through February 2021. The relationship between clinical predictors, including acute and chronic glycemia, and clinical outcomes, including intensive care unit (ICU) admission, mechanical ventilation (MV), and mortality, was examined.

With an average age of 65.6±14.4 years, a BMI of 31.5±7.9 kg/m2, glucose levels of 12.0±7.5 mmol/L [216±135 mg/dL], and a HbA 1c of 8.07%±2.25%, the study cohort was made up of 51.3% men, 53.3% White, 18.8% Black, and 29.0% Hispanic. 10.6% of patients died while they were hospitalized, and 38.9% were given ICU admissions, 22.9% received MV. There was a higher risk of mortality related to age (P< 0.001) and entry hyperglycemia (P = 0.014). Admission glucose or HbA 1c alone were not as effective at predicting death as the glycemic gap, which is calculated as admission glucose minus estimated average glucose calculated from HbA 1c (OR = 1.040 [95% CI: 1.019, 1.061] per mmol/L, P< 0.001). Glycemic gap, age, BMI, and diabetic ketoacidosis at admission were linked to an increased risk of mortality in a multivariable model that was controlled for these factors (P< 0.001); however, greater estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and usage of any diabetes medication were linked to a decreased risk.

The study findings suggested that relative hyperglycemia, as measured by the admission glycemic gap, is an important predictor of mortality risk in COVID-19 patients with diabetes or hyperglycemia. It was, therefore, important to closely monitor and manage glycemic control in these patients to improve outcomes.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/108/3/718/6755520