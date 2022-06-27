For a study, researchers sought to look into the relationship between perimetric parameters with abnormal central 12 points on 24-2 VF and the severity of central visual field defects (CVFDs) on 24-2 VF and related parafoveal scotomas on 10-2 VF. Investigators investigated 64 eyes of 56 glaucoma patients with CVFDs on 24-2 VF with a mean deviation better than −7 dB and completed 24-2 and 10-2 VF testing within 6 months. The eyes were divided into 3 categories based on the pattern defects of 10-2 VFs: arcuate parafoveal scotoma, severe defect; partial arcuate, moderate defect; and minimal defect. To predict the severity of CVFDs, VF parameters at abnormal points (P<1%) within the central-most 4 and paracentral 8 points on total deviation/pattern deviation plots on 24-2 VF were analyzed. On 10-2 VF, eyes with arcuate scotomas had more functional loss than eyes without arcuate scotomas (P<0.001). A significant association was found between abnormal 24-2 VF points’ (<1%) threshold sensitivity of less than 20 dB [odds ratio (OR)=7.2; P=0.002 and OR=5.1; P=0.003 for the central 4 and paracentral 8 points, respectively] and defect values worse than− 15 dB (OR=8.0 and 5.6 for the central 4 and paracentral 8 points, respectively, P=0.005) on 10-2 VF. The superior nasal defect on 24-2 VF in the central 5 degrees was significantly associated with an arcuate defect on 10-2 VF (P<0.001). Clinicians can predict the severity of CVFDs on 24-2 VF and parafoveal scotomas on 10-2 VF in early glaucoma by measuring threshold sensitivities and defect values at abnormal central 12 points (<1%).

