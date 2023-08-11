Prediction of Lung Disease Progression to Treat LAM Patients

The following is a summary of “Predicting Individualized Lung Disease Progression in Treatment-Naive Patients With Lymphangioleiomyomatosis,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Chest by Palipana et al.

Lung function decline in patients with lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) is highly variable, making individualized clinical decision-making difficult. Can researchers facilitate individualized decision-making in LAM by devising a dynamic prediction model that can estimate the probability of clinically significant FEV 1 decline in patients with LAM before the initiation of treatment? Patients from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Registry were included. Using routinely available variables such as age at diagnosis, menopausal status, and baseline lung function (FEV 1 and diffusing capacity of the lungs for carbon monoxide [D LCO ]), they evaluated the predictive probabilities for clinically significant decreases in FEV using novel stochastic modeling.

Investigators jointly predicted transplant-free survival probabilities by modeling longitudinal FEV 1 and lung transplantation or mortality events. The Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Natural History cohort in the United Kingdom was used for external validation. The NHLBI Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Registry and UK Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Natural History cohort analyses included 216 and 185 participants, respectively.

They developed a joint model that accurately predicted the risk of future lung function decline and 5-year probabilities of transplant-free survival in patients with LAM not taking sirolimus (approximately 0.80 AUC). The prediction model provided estimates of forecasted FEV 1 , rate of FEV 1 decline, and probabilities for risk of prolonged declines in FEV 1 with a high degree of accuracy (AUC > 0.80) for both the derivation and validation cohorts. Their resource is freely available: Longitudinal modeling of routine clinical data can facilitate individualized LAM prognostication and aid in treatment initiation decision-making.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012369223000065