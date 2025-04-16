Social Card Image one
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Predictive Biomarkers May Boost Pulmonary Mycobacterium abscessus Infection Treatment

Apr 16, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Syenina A, Tan YH, Tng DJH, et al. Transcriptional and cytokine signatures of Mycobacterium abscessus complex pulmonary disease during disease progression and treatment. PLoS Negl Trop Dis. Published online March 31, 2025.doi:10.1371/journal.pntd.0012943

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement