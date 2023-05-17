The following is a summary of “Predicting and grading liver injury in the absence of computed tomographic imaging,” published in the February 2023 issue of Primary care by Newton, et al.

Computed tomography (CT) scans are not widely available in rural areas, even in developed countries. Availability, affordability, and accessibility of CT scans were crucial in managing blunt hepatic trauma.

The retrospective observational study included 56 patients with blunt hepatic trauma as Group 1 and 56 with non-hepatic blunt trauma as Group 2. The study assessed the presence of liver trauma, grades of liver injury (I–VI), and clinical course with liver function tests.

Aspartate transaminase (AST) (P = 0.02) and alanine transaminase (ALT) (P = 0.003) levels were significantly elevated among Group 1. The study found significantly higher levels of AST [467.5 (22–5097) vs. 95 (23–1780); P < 0.001] and of ALT [422 (28–1548) vs. 69 (20–727); P < 0.001] in Group 1 than in Group 2. The study also noted that as the AAST (American Association for the Surgery of Trauma) CT grade of liver injury increases, AST and ALT levels (P = 0.001). The study established the optimal cut-off values of AST and ALT using the ROC curve analysis at ≥467.5 U/L and ≥111.5 U/L, respectively. At this cut-off, AST had a sensitivity of 50%, specificity of 91.7%, PPV of 85%, and NPV of 66%, while ALT had a sensitivity of 85.3%, specificity of 86.1%, PPV of 85.3%, and NPV of 86.1% for liver injury.

ALT is more sensitive to liver injury, and AST peaks in the immediate period. Combining clinical assessment, transaminase levels, and Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma can improve sensitivity and specificity. The study suggested that optimal cut-off levels for transaminase levels should be established for local populations, given the variability of levels with ethnicity and local epidemiological diseases. It would help predict and grade liver injury, leading to early decision-making and avoiding wasting the golden hour in trauma.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2023/02000/Predicting_and_grading_liver_injury_in_the_absence.22.aspx