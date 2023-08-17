Predictive Role of Specific KIR-HLA Genotypes in Refractory CNS Lymphoma

The following is a summary of “Specific KIR-HLA genotypes predict outcomes in refractory or relapsed primary central nervous system lymphoma,” published in the August 2023 issue of Hematology by Lin et al.

Renewal of remission following refractory or relapsed primary central nervous system lymphoma (r/r PCNSL) is challenging. Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of cytarabine plus temozolomide for treating r/rPCNSL and explore related prognostic factors.

They evaluated the efficacy and safety of cytarabine and temozolomide (AT) in patients with r/r PCNSL at a single center. The KIR & HLA genotyping underwent on peripheral blood samples.

The results analyzed 30 PCNSL patients on AT regimen (cytarabine 3 g/m2 for two days + temozolomide 150 mg/m2 for five days). Median age 65 (range: 25–79), 43.4% of patients (13/30) responded in median 16-month follow-up (95% CI: 11–23 months). Median PFS & OS was 1.5 months (95% CI: 1–4 months) & 19.5 months (95% CI: 11 months not calculable). KIR3DL1/HLA-B genotypes predicting low affinity had a higher response rate (P=0.042) & longer median PFS (3 months) than KIR3DL1/HLA-B genotypes predicting high affinity (1 month) (P=0.0047). The Cox regression analysis found KIR/HLA-B genotypes with PFS (P=0.043) but not OS. AT treatment showed mild, manageable toxicity.

They concluded that AT regimen was well-tolerated, potentially beneficial for KIR-HLA genotypes.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2243424