The following is a summary of “Patency Capsule: A Novel Independent Predictor for Long-Term Outcomes Among Patients With Quiescent Crohn’s Disease,” published in the June 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Ukashi et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the future clinical outcomes of patients with a failed patency capsule (PC) compared to those with a passed PC in small bowel Crohn’s disease (CD).

A post hoc analysis was conducted on data from two prospective cohort studies involving adult patients with quiescent small bowel CD who underwent PC between 2013 and 2020. The primary composite outcome was intestinal surgery or endoscopic dilation during follow-up in patients with a failed PC versus those with a passed PC.

A total of 190 patients were included in the analysis, with 47 patients having a failed PC and 143 patients having a passed PC. The median follow-up duration was 34.12 months. Patients with a failed PC had significantly higher rates of the primary composite outcome compared to those with a passed PC (21.3% vs. 1.4%; hazard ratio [HR] 20.3, 95% CI 4.4–93.7; P < 0.001). They also had higher rates of secondary outcomes, including intestinal surgery (14.9% vs. 0.70%; P < 0.001), endoscopic dilation (14.9% vs. 0.70%; P < 0.001), admissions (23.3% vs. 5.7%; P < 0.001), and clinical flares (43.9% vs. 27.7%; P = 0.005) during the follow-up period. Failed PC was the only significant predictor of surgery and/or endoscopic dilation, regardless of the CD phenotype at baseline.

In sensitivity analyses focusing on patients with a stricturing phenotype (n = 73), a failed PC remained a predictor of the long-term composite outcome (HR 8.68, 95% CI 1.72–43.68; P = 0.002). Among the 190 patients who ingested a PC, only one with a failed PC experienced mild self-limiting symptoms lasting 48 hours.

Patients with clinically stable CD and a failed PC demonstrated worse long-term clinical outcomes than those with a passed PC, irrespective of the CD phenotype. The use of a standalone PC procedure could serve as a valuable and cost-effective prognostic tool to identify patients with quiescent CD who are at a higher risk of experiencing adverse clinical outcomes in the future.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Abstract/2023/06000/Patency_Capsule__A_Novel_Independent_Predictor_for.22.aspx