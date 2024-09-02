Predictive value of prognostic nutritional index as prognostic biomarkers in patients with lymphoma: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

Several research have indicated the significant potential of the Prognostic Nutritional Index (PNI) as a prognostic biomarker in lymphoma patients. However, there is some inconsistency in the findings of a few studies. Hence, to offer a thorough evaluation of the predictive significance of PNI in lymphoma patients, we performed a meta-analysis to examine the prognostic value of PNI for survival outcomes in lymphoma patients.

We conducted a comprehensive search for pertinent works published up until December 2023 in databases such as PubMed, EMBASE, Cochrane Library, and Web of Science. We obtained hazard ratio (HR) data related to survival outcomes and computed aggregated HRs with their corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) to evaluate the correlation between PNI and both overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in lymphoma patients.

By analyzing data from 1260 patients in 28 studies, we found that PNI levels were associated with prognosis in lymphoma patients. High PNI levels predicted that patients had longer OS (HR: 0.46, 95% CI 0.37-0.58, P < 0.05) and better PFS (HR: 0.56, 95% CI 0.45-0.70, P < 0.05). Subgroup analyses showed that the predictive ability of PNI for patient prognosis may differ depending on the type of lymphoma. In addition, we found that the critical PNI value had greater predictive potential at 40-45 and above 45.

Our study suggests a strong association between PNI and prognostic outcomes in lymphoma patients, indicating that PNI holds substantial prognostic value in this population.

© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Federación de Sociedades Españolas de Oncología (FESEO).

