The following is a summary of “Factors Predicting Statin Initiation During Childhood in Familial Hypercholesterolemia: Importance of Genetic Diagnosis,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Peretti, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine the underlying genetic diagnosis or parental early atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) related to the commencement of statin medication in children with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).

This multicenter cohort study included about 245 HeFH child-parent couples from the REFERCHOL national record (2014-2020). At the most recent appointment, demographic and clinical data were gathered. Parents were deemed to have a vascular disease if they had a history of ASCVD, had a coronary artery calcium score >100, or had at least one carotid artery>50% stenotic. Descriptive analysis, logistic regression for the effects of statins on single and multiple variables, and a sensitivity analysis combining the characteristics of children and parents were all statistical analyses that were performed.

The study cohort consisted of 245 pairs of children with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and their parents, with 135 children (58%) treated with statin medication. The mean age of the children was 14 ± 3 years. The statistical analysis used logistic regression to identify factors associated with the initiation of statin therapy in these children. The multivariable analysis found that four childhood factors were predictive of statin treatment, including genetic diagnosis (OR, 2.5; 95% CI, 1.3 to 4.9; P = .01), older age (OR, 4.4; 95% CI, 1.8-10.6; P = .01), having more than 2 visits (OR, 2.36; 95% CI, 1.18-4.73; P = .015), and a longer duration of follow-up (OR, 1.3; 95% CI, 1.1-1.6; P < .001). Additionally, the presence of vascular disease in parents was associated with childhood statin treatment (OR, 2.4; 95% CI, 1.0-5.7; P = .04).

The use of statins in children with HeFH was independently correlated with HeFH, proven by DNA testing during childhood and a history of vascular disease in the parents.

Reference: jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(22)00777-6/fulltext