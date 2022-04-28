Incorporating patient-specific elements into therapy decisions may help improve customized healthcare for persons with basal cell carcinoma (BCC). Evaluate and identify predictors of treatment burden, treatment success, and overall survival in patients who have undergone BCC surgery in the head and neck region. To assess the experienced treatment burden (visual analog scale, 0-10 cm; lower scores indicating higher treatment burden), treatment outcomes, and mortality, data from the prospective, multicenter Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment in Older Adults (BATOA) study were utilized. A total of 539 patients were included (median age, 78 years). The patients had a low overall treatment burden (median, 8.6) and excellent cosmetic results. Dependency on instrumental activities of daily living (iADL), sex, complications, greater tumor diameter, and polypharmacy was found to be associated with a higher treatment burden. Within a median of three years, 35 people died (6.5%), none of which resulted from BCC; the predictors of mortality were an increasing comorbidity index and iADL dependency. After adjustment for confounders, no difference was found in these outcomes between Mohs micrographic surgery and conventional excision. Age was not particularly associated with any outcome. A selection bias might have existed owing to the observational design. It was critical to avoid using BCAM management decisions based solely on chronological age, while more care should have been paid to patient-related factors. Based on this information, early BCC treatment is beneficial for strong and fit individuals who are experiencing symptoms.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0190962221010343