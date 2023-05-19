THURSDAY, May 18, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Preexisting obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with increased odds of probable postacute sequelae of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (PASC), according to a study published online May 11 in SLEEP.

Using electronic health record data from multiple research networks, Hannah L. Mandel, from the New York University Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues examined OSA as a potential risk factor for PASC in adults and children.

The researchers found that the unadjusted odds ratio for probable PASC associated with a preexisting OSA diagnosis in adults and children ranged from 1.41 to 3.93 across networks. An attenuated association was observed in adjusted analyses that remained significant among adults only. Results consistent with the primary analysis were seen in multiple sensitivity analyses with expanded inclusion criteria and covariates.

“Part of the challenge is that many of the risk factors for sleep apnea are also risk factors for COVID-19 outcomes,” a coauthor said in a statement. “We don’t know entirely why we are seeing this association.”

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

