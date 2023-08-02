Prefrontal Cortical GABA Neuron Alterations in Schizophrenia: Marked Decrease in SST and PV Gene Expression without Neuronal Loss

The following is a summary of “Nature of Prefrontal Cortical GABA Neuron Alterations in Schizophrenia: Markedly Lower Somatostatin and Parvalbumin Gene Expression Without Missing Neurons,” published in the July 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Dienel, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the expression of somatostatin (SST) and parvalbumin (PV) mRNA in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) of individuals with schizophrenia. They aimed to determine whether the observed lower SST and PV mRNA levels in schizophrenia were due to reduced transcript levels per neuron, a decrease in the number of neurons expressing these transcripts, or a combination of both. Understanding the underlying cause of these mRNA alterations has important implications for comprehending the mechanisms contributing to DLPFC dysfunction in schizophrenia and developing potential treatment approaches.

The study utilized fluorescent in situ hybridization to label cells expressing two unaltered transcripts in schizophrenia: vesicular GABA transporter (VGAT), a marker of all GABA neurons, and SOX6, a marker of only SST and PV neurons. By differentially examining cortical layers 2 and 4, where SST and PV neurons are enriched, the researchers quantified SST and PV mRNA levels per neuron and the relative densities of SST, PV, and VGAT/SOX6-positive neurons.

The findings revealed that individuals with schizophrenia exhibited significantly lower mRNA levels per positive neuron for SST in both layers (effect sizes >1.48) and for PV in layer 4 (effect size=1.14) compared to unaffected individuals with matched characteristics. However, the relative densities of SST, PV, or VGAT/SOX6-positive neurons were not altered in schizophrenia.

Using innovative multiplex fluorescent in situ hybridization techniques, the study conclusively determined that the reduced SST and PV mRNA levels observed in schizophrenia were not due to decreased neurons expressing these transcripts. Instead, the deficits in SST and PV mRNA were attributed to lower levels of these transcripts per neuron, suggesting functional alterations in these neurons. The findings indicated the potential for therapeutic interventions targeting the altered neurons to address DLPFC dysfunction in schizophrenia.

Source: ajp.psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ajp.20220676