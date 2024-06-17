SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Pregnancy outcomes of cerclage in twin gestations: a multicenter retrospective cohort study.

Jun 17, 2024

  • Jee Yoon Park

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Seongnam, Republic of Korea.

    Kyong-No Lee

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Seongnam, Republic of Korea.

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Chungnam National University Hospital, Daejeon, Republic of Korea.

    Hyeon Ji Kim

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Seongnam, Republic of Korea.

    Kiroong Choe

    Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Seoul National University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Aeri Cho

    Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Seoul National University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Bohyoung Kim

    Division of Biomedical Engineering, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Yongin, Republic of Korea.

    Jinwook Seo

    Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Seoul National University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Hayan Kwon

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Institute of Women's Life Medical Science, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Jong Woon Kim

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Chonnam National University Medical School, Gwangju, Republic of Korea.

    Jin-Gon Bae

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center, Daegu, Republic of Korea.

    Ji-Hee Sung

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Samsung Medical Center, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Se Jin Lee

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Kangwon National University Hospital, Kangwon National University School of Medicine, Chuncheon, Republic of Korea.

    Young Mi Jung

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Korea University Guro Hospital, Korea University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    You Jung Han

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, CHA Gangnam Medical Center, CHA University School of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Subeen Hong

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, College of Medicine, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Jin-Hoon Chung

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Hye-Sung Won

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Jong Kwan Jun

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

