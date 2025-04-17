Prehospital CPR for Traumatic Cardiac Arrest “Not Futile”

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Naron Purba

Prehospital CPR administered after traumatic cardiac arrest may offer meaningful survival outcomes, according to recently published findings.

Prehospital cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) administered after traumatic cardiac arrest (TCA) may offer meaningful survival outcomes, according to findings published online ahead of print in The Journal of Emergency Medicine.

“Overall, 10% of patients who underwent prehospital CPR for TCA survived to hospital discharge,” wrote author Sarah E. McWilliam of Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, and study coauthors. “In addition, of the patients who arrive to the ED [emergency department] with a pulse after prehospital CPR, 35% survive to discharge and another 17% go on to organ donation.”

Growing Debate Sparks Study

The study aimed to evaluate the benefits of prehospital CPR for patients with TCA and to identify factors associated with survival. The authors noted a growing debate regarding the need for emergency medical services (EMS) personnel to “differentiate patient survivability and futility, with futile resuscitation ultimately leading to the declaration of a patient as ‘dead at the scene’ and suspension of resuscitative measures.”

Researchers conducted a retrospective review of all adult trauma patients who received CPR either at the scene or during transport to a Level I trauma center at the University of Texas at Austin between 2014 and 2022.

Findings Challenge Perception of Futility

Among 244 patients, 30% had a palpable pulse and 70% did not upon arrival at the ED. Of those who arrived without a pulse, 6% achieved return of spontaneous circulation; however, none survived to discharge.

Patients arriving with a pulse showed no statistically significant differences from those without a pulse in age (41 vs 40), Injury Severity Score (33 vs 36), sex (81% male vs 77%), air transport (13% vs 19%), or transport time (11 vs 15 minutes).

However, notable differences emerged in mechanism of injury and interventions. Patients who arrived with a pulse were more likely to have experienced blunt trauma (76% vs 63%) and less likely to have undergone prehospital thoracostomy (39% vs 55%), received a tourniquet (1% vs 8%), or defibrillation (17% vs 7%).

Among patients who arrived with a pulse, mortality remained high at 65%.

Multivariate logistic regression revealed that penetrating trauma and prehospital thoracostomy were significantly associated with arrival at the ED with a pulse, “possibly indicating relief of tension pneumothorax,” the authors suggested.

“Prehospital CPR for TCA is not futile,” the authors concluded.