Preliminary Findings: Utilizing HRV Biofeedback in Post-Cardiac Surgery Patients

The following is a summary of “Heart rate variability biofeedback in patients following cardiac surgery: Preliminary findings,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Psychosomatic Research by Beresnevaite et al.

After cardiac surgery, heart rate variability (HRV) is a risk factor. Although there is evidence supporting the effectiveness of HRV biofeedback (HRVB) in increasing diminished HRV, the number of HRVB sessions necessary to increase HRV indices has yet to be discovered. This study sought to determine how many HRVB sessions are required to improve HRV indices.

The intervention consisted of eight weekly biofeedback sessions in which patients were instructed to slow their breathing and calm to increase their HRV. After each session, the researchers analyzed the HRV time-domain indices standard deviation of the mean of qualified heartbeat interval (SDNN) and root mean square of successive differences (RMSSD). Patients were given SDNN at the baseline pre-training and post-training. Every patient completed the treatment. The HRVB demonstrated significant enhancements in SDNN and RMSSD increases.

The analysis employed a linear mixed model. During 6–8 training sessions, SDNN improved by 17.3%, 4.5%, and 20.7% compared to pre-intervention levels. During 6–8 sessions, the mean SDNN increased by 25.5 (11.1% more than during 1–5 sessions; P = 0.027). RMSSD increased by 18.3% and 10.0% during 6–8 PTs. After eight sessions, HRVB can effectively enhance HRV indices in patients who have undergone cardiac surgery.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022399923000995