To assess the feasibility and safety of same-day discharge (SDD) surgery after robot-assisted partial nephrectomy (RAPN) in patients with small renal tumours.

Observational, monocentric study conducted over a one-year period.

good performance status, Charlson score <5, cT1a renal mass and RENAL score <6.

coagulopathy or contraindication to outpatient surgery. RAPN was performed as the first case of the day. Anaesthesia protocols allowed quick recovery and rapid hospital discharge. Patients were called systematically 1-day post-surgery to enquire about any early complications. Perioperative outcomes and complications were recorded according to EAUiaiC and Clavien classifications 30- and 90-days post-surgery. Follow-up consultations were carried out with assessment of patient satisfaction. Primary outcomes were SDD failure, 30- and 90-day complications and readmission rate. Descriptive data were reported without statistical comparative analysis.

20 patients were included (median age: 63 years [IQR: 57-64]). All patients were discharged home after a median surveillance time of 350 min [IQR: 270‒420]. One grade 1 intraoperative complication was reported. Two procedures were followed by an unplanned readmission due to early complications within the first 30 days (one pain and anxiety (Clavien I), one active bleeding requiring embolization (Clavien IIIa)). The majority (85%) of patients were satisfied and would recommend day surgery. SDD failure rate was 10% at 90 days.

RAPN is safe as a SDD procedure without major perioperative morbidity for selected tumours and patients.

