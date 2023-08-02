Prenatal Diagnosis of α-Thalassemia: Study and Ultrasonic Abnormalities Retrospective Analysis

The following is a summary of “Ten years’ experience in prenatal diagnosis of α-thalassemia in a municipal hospital and retrospective analysis of ultrasonic abnormalities,” published in the July 2023 issue of Hematology by Li et al.

Evaluating thalassemia prenatal diagnosis experience and abnormal ultrasonic characteristics in fetuses with hemoglobin (HB) Bart’s hydrops fetalis.

Researchers performed a retrospective study and found pregnant women and partners with α°-thalassemia or thalassemia intermedia (HbH diseases) had genetic counseling and prenatal diagnostic procedure for α-thalassemia. Ultrasonography was done before prenatal diagnosis.

The results showed 1,049 at-risk patients for Hb Bart’s hydrops fetalis syndrome; the hospital conducted invasive prenatal α-thalassemia diagnosis and ultrasonography from 2012 to 2021.

Chorionic villus sampling (CVS) was performed in 58 cases (5.5%), amniocentesis in 902 cases (86%), and cordocentesis in 89 cases (8.5%). Diagnosing Hb Bart’s hydrops fetalis syndrome in 280 fetuses, with pericardial effusion, ascites, and fetal systemic edema being the most common body cavity effusions, was done.

They concluded genetic counseling, carrier screening, and molecular diagnostics effectively prevent Hb Bart’s hydrops fetalis syndrome by reducing cardiac output and preventing body cavity effusion from organs.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12185-023-03643-6