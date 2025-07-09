Preoperative Moisturizing Drops Tied to Better Cataract Surgery Outcomes

Photo Credit: Freepick

Preoperative use of moisturizing eye drops improved tear film stability and dry eye symptoms, enhancing early cataract surgery outcomes in older patients.

“Dry eye disease (DED) is a common condition that can significantly impact cataract surgery outcomes,” researchers wrote in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. “Preoperative management strategies, including the use of moisturizing eye drops, may improve ocular surface health and postoperative recovery.”

Additional research emphasizes the importance of preoperative evaluation and management of DED to enhance cataract surgery outcomes, the study team noted.

The results published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine showed that short-term use of moisturizing eye drops may significantly improve tear film stability, ocular surface health, and patient-reported dry eye symptoms, leading to better postoperative outcomes for patients undergoing cataract surgery.

The researchers based their findings on postoperative outcomes in 71 older patients undergoing cataract surgery with and without preoperative application of Keratostill moisturizing eye drops (0.3% hydroxypropyl methylcellulose sterile solution). Outcomes were determined using the ocular surface disease index (OSDI), tear break-up time (TBUT), and optical coherence tomography (OCT) at three time points.

The single-center prospective observational study was conducted from June 2022 to May 2023. Patients were randomly assigned to a test group (n=37) or control group (n=34), and the mean age was 72 years. The test group was administered 1 drop per eye, five times daily, for 7 days before surgery. The control group did not receive preoperative moisturizing eye drops. The researchers evaluated OSDI, TBUT, and OCT at baseline, before the operation, and at 2 weeks after the operation.

OSDI, TBUT, and Other Results

Patients in the test group exhibited improvement in OSDI scores (preoperative, 6.34 vs baseline, 11.81; P<0.001), which further decreased after surgery (3.30; P<0.001). Tear break-up time also showed a significant increase from baseline to the preoperative visit (6.20 seconds to 7.97 seconds; P=0.002) and remained stable after surgery (7.78 seconds). The results suggest better tear film stability and a reduction of symptoms in dry eye syndromes, according to investigators.

In comparison, the control group showed a slight postoperative change in OSDI (3.92 to 3.70; P>0.05) and a significant postoperative decline in TBUT (from 5.96 seconds to 5.69 seconds; P=0.864).

The study team observed that in the test group, the decrease in corneal epithelial thickness was less than that in the control group.

They noted that the results reflect early postoperative outcomes over a 2-week period and the modified OSDI used in the study was not formally revalidated.

“Further research with validated diagnostic tools, longer-term follow-up, and comparisons across different tear formulations is needed to confirm these effects and define optimal treatment strategies,” the researchers wrote.