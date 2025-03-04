Preoperative Virtual Reality Enhances ICU Recovery Experience

Photo Credit: gorodenkoff

The following is a summary of “Virtual Reality Simulation to Improve Postoperative Cardiothoracic Surgical Patient Outcomes,” published in the March 2025 issue of American Journal of Critical Care by Anderson et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the impact of a multisensory virtual reality preoperative educational program on the outcomes and experiences of individuals undergoing elective cardiovascular surgery with postoperative recovery in the intensive care unit (ICU).

They enrolled individuals scheduled for elective cardiovascular surgery with planned recovery in the ICU. A multidisciplinary team developed the virtual reality simulation, covering patient safety, family presence, ICU equipment, reorientation, and communication with the care team. Historical control individuals (n = 94) underwent medical record review and completed surveys. The virtual reality simulation group (n = 44) had a medical record review, viewed the simulation at a preoperative appointment, and completed surveys. The study included admissions from June 4, 2019, to May 12, 2022.

The results showed that postoperative sedation and mechanical ventilation durations were lower in individuals who received virtual reality simulation. Most participants in the simulation group (92%) reported reduced anxiety and a better understanding of the ICU experience. The simulation enhanced the sense of safety and reduced fear of the unknown and delirium incidence remained similar between the 2 groups.

Investigators concluded that preprocedural virtual reality simulation enhanced patient experience and outcomes in elective cardiothoracic surgery with ICU recovery.

Source: aacnjournals.org/ajcconline/article/34/2/111/32664/Virtual-Reality-Simulation-to-Improve