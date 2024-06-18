Photo Credit: Amenic181

PrEP use varies among Asian MSM based on region of birth, according to findings published in The Lancet Regional Health Western Pacific. Jason J. Ong, PhD, and colleagues conducted a sub-analysis of a community-based survey that included 870 Asian MSM (288 Oceanian-born Asian MSM and 582 Asian-born MSM). The researchers identified three latent classes: 1) Asian-born MSM with limited English were less likely to use PrEP and at higher risk for HIV (eg, had condomless anal sex with a casual sex partner in the last 6 months; 4.6%); 2) Asian MSM were at lower risk for HIV infection and were less likely to use PrEP (69.3%); and 3) Asian MSM were at substantial risk for HIV and more likely to use PrEP (26.1%). Compared with Oceanian-born MSM, those born in Southeast Asia (adjusted OR (aOR)=0.5) and South Asia (aOR=0.4) were less likely to ever use PrEP, and those born in Southeast Asia (aOR=0.4), Northeast Asia (aOR=0.5), and South Asia (aOR=0.4) were less likely to use PrEP in the previous 6 months.