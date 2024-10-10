Preparing Healthcare Teams & Patients for Potential Halloween Horrors 

Photo Credit: Jovanmandic

Halloween poses medical risks that impact healthcare professionals and patients, so preparing teams and educating patients on Halloween health hazards is key.

Skeletons line the streets, pumpkins perch on front steps, and bags of bulk candy fill grocery store shelves—Halloween season is here!

Unfortunately, for healthcare professionals and patients alike, Halloween involves a slew of potential medical problems. But how can you prepare your team and patients for the horrors that may lie ahead? Understanding what to expect and alerting your patients as to what to avoid offers a great start.

Halloween Health Hazards

According to major medical organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Heart Association, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and more, typical Halloween catastrophe culprits can include:

Candy

Halloween candy consumption leads to issues across various medical specialties:

Allergic reactions may involve allergists, pediatricians, and primary care and emergency medicine (EM) physicians, so remind parents to check labels before allowing children to eat their treats.

Choking issues could lead to an EM intervention. Remind parents to sort through candy and remove items that present choking hazards.

Gastroenterologists get busy post-Halloween with gut microbiome imbalance, acid reflux, and gastroesophageal reflux (GERD), so it is best to tell parents and patients with gastrointestinal issues to indulge wisely.

Endocrinologists treating children with diabetes know that high blood glucose levels are a concern, so the American Diabetes Association reminds parents to dose the correct amount of insulin for the carbs in the candy, provide heart-healthy treat alternatives , and focus on the non-candy portion of Halloween festivities.

Costumes

Another cross-specialty concern includes potential costume hazards:

Allergic reactions resulting from latex exposure and face/body makeup.

Costume materials and accessories that trigger asthma .

Additional dermatological issues such as comedonal acne, arising from heavy and/or oil-based makeup.

Severe eye infections due to non-prescription Halloween contact lenses .

Hand lacerations resulting from kids tripping on their costumes or falling as a result of not being able to see clearly through masks.

Burns due to kids’ costumes catching fire after contact with candles or jack-o-lanterns.

Group Gatherings

Large groups of people gathering at the onset of cold and flu season can result in viruses spreading. Remind parents and patients to stay home if they are sick or, if they are well, to use hand sanitizer, wash hands often, and avoid sharing Halloween masks and costumes.

Participation in Halloween festivities such as parties and trick-or-treating can i nduce anxiety attacks in individuals diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or generalized anxiety disorder, triggering relapses. In children, these activities may result in nightmares, affecting their growth and development by disrupting sleep patterns. Remind patients and parents to proceed with caution if group gatherings have caused anxiety in the past.

Pumpkin Carving

Cuts from carving pumpkins— referred to as “Halloween hand ”— are one of the most common injuries emergency departments witness during the holiday.

Traffic

Halloween is traditionally one of the five busiest days of the year in the emergency department. In addition to emergencies resulting from issues listed above, Halloween is the night with the highest occurrence of pedestrian traffic deaths , according to State Farm Insurance. Children are two times as likely to be hit by a car, so promote community trunk-or-treat events as traffic-free trick-or-treating alternatives.

Despite the many hazards Halloween may entail, it also offers wonderful opportunities for community-building, imaginative play, memory-making, and simply having fun. Preparing yourself, your team, and your patients will go a long way towards making sure it is a happy holiday for all.