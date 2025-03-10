Prescribing Self-Care: A Message to Clinicians

In various healthcare settings, healthcare professionals dedicate themselves to delivering quality patient care, sometimes ignoring their own selfcare needs. Several studies have also shown that the pandemic has highlighted awareness about the importance of self-care. Key findings include:

› Expanding job responsibilities (59%) and burnout (25%).

› An estimated (45%) of physicians reported that family obligations hinder their ability to practice self-care, and 20% admitted feeling guilty about taking time for themselves.

› Almost all physicians (98%) consider self-care to positively impact mental health, and 97% feel it benefits physical health.

› Ninety-six percent of physicians believe that self-care should be a fundamental aspect of overall health.

› When employing self-care measures, 87% of physicians stated it was to retain or improve their physical health, 83% noted it was to decrease stress, and 82% indicated it was to support their mental well-being.

› Popular self-care measures among physicians included exercise (83%), consuming nutritious foods (81%), nurturing healthy relationships (77%), engaging in personal growth (76%), participating in stress relief activities such as reading or meditating (70%), and ensuring sufficient sleep each night (70%).

Another study in BMC Medical Informatics and Decision-Making indicated that healthcare professionals often miss opportunities for self-care due to heavy work demands. Results showed that the use of self-care applications effectively decreased stress, anxiety, and depression.

A Clinician’s Perspective

A pharmacist in a community setting stated, “I never really thought much about the importance of self-care until I started to experience health issues. I now understand the impact of self-care and that I need to implement healthy habits into my daily routine for my overall health and well-being. While medication is necessary for many health issues, preventative healthcare measures, including self-care, are of critical importance. When counseling patients, I often try to remind my patients about selfcare and encourage them to take active roles in their overall health.”

The Importance of Self-Care

The value of self-care is often underestimated, yet it is essential for healthcare professionals. It helps prevent and manage stress, promotes overall health and well-being, and may reduce or prevent burnout despite the demands of their practices.