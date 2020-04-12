The purpose of this study was to retrospectively compare clinical results, including proprioceptive function, after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction between 2 groups using techniques that preserve and eliminate the tibial remnant. Forty-eight patients who were followed for at least 24 months after ACL reconstruction with 4-strand hamstring tendon autografts were enrolled in this study. They were then divided into 2 groups: the remnant-preserving group (group A, 26 patients), in whom more than 7 mm of the remnant tibial stump (approximately 20% of the mean length of the ACL) was preserved; and the remnant-eliminating group (group B, 22 patients), in whom the tibial remnant was eliminated during ACL reconstruction. The average duration of follow-up was 25.5 months. At last follow-up, patients were evaluated using the International Knee Documentation Committee scale, Hospital for Special Surgery score, Lachman test, arthrometer, reproduction of passive positioning (RPP) test, threshold to detection of passive motion (TTDPM) test, one-leg hop test, and single-limb standing test. The clinical results between the 2 groups were statistically compared. Group A showed significantly better results on the RPP test at 15° (P=.040) and 30° (P=.010), one-leg hop test (P=.017), and single-limb standing test (P=.007) compared with group B. The other results showed no significant differences. The remnant-preserving technique in ACL reconstruction yields better proprioceptive and functional outcomes and may help achieve postoperative patient satisfaction. [Orthopedics. 2020;43(x):xx-xx.].Copyright 2020, SLACK Incorporated.

References

PubMed