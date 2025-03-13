Preterm Birth, Low Birth Weight, and Cardiovascular Risk in Young Adults

Photo Credit: andresr

The following is a summary of “Cardiovascular risk emerges earlier by birth weight and preterm birth status in the United States add health sample,” published in the March 2025 issue of International Journal of Cardiology by Kelly and Brace.

Preterm birth and low birth weight are known to elevate the risk of chronic conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, which are significant contributors to increased mortality. While much of the supporting evidence originates from studies outside the United States, this study investigates the relationship between preterm birth, birth weight status, and the onset of cardiovascular risks among young adults within the U.S.

This research utilized data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health (Add Health), a nationally representative sample in the United States. Survival analyses were employed to compare the onset of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes among participants categorized by preterm birth and birth weight status. The potential mediating role of BMI in the timing of these diagnoses was also examined.

The analysis revealed no evidence that BMI mediated the relationship between preterm low birth weight status and the timing of chronic condition diagnoses. Notably, participants with preterm low birth weight were diagnosed with diabetes approximately 12% earlier than those with normal birth weight. While effect sizes for full-term low birth weight were small concerning high cholesterol and hypertension, these findings were not statistically significant in this sample.

This study underscores the significant impact of preterm birth and low birth weight on adolescent and adult health, emphasizing their interconnectedness and contribution to comorbidities. Proactive lifestyle counseling and early intervention are crucial for mitigating health risks in individuals born preterm or with low birth weight, highlighting the need for targeted preventive strategies in this population.

Source: internationaljournalofcardiology.com/article/S0167-5273(25)00037-3/abstract