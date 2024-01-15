SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Prevalence and association of musculoskeletal disorders among breastfeeding women in Saudi Arabia.

Jan 15, 2024

Contributors: Sattam Almutairi,Raghad Aljutaily,Raghad Alshuwayman,Marzouq Almutairi,Yousef Alshehre

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Sattam Almutairi

    Department of Physical Therapy, College of Medical Rehabilitation Science, Qassim University, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

    Raghad Aljutaily

    Department of Physical Therapy, College of Medical Rehabilitation Science, Qassim University, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

    Raghad Alshuwayman

    Department of Physical Therapy, College of Medical Rehabilitation Science, Qassim University, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

    Marzouq Almutairi

    Department of Physical Therapy, College of Medical Rehabilitation Science, Qassim University, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

    Yousef Alshehre

    Department of Physiotherapy, University of Tabuk, Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement