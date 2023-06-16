The following is a summary of “Prevalence and Severity of Symptoms 3 Months After Infection With SARS-CoV-2 Compared to Test-Negative and Population Controls in the Netherlands,” published in the May 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Maaden, et al.

For a prospective study, researchers aimed to investigate the presence of symptoms three months after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and their comparison with test-negative and population controls.

The study also examined the effect of vaccination before infection. Participants included those who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (cases), tested negative but reported symptoms (test-negative controls), and population controls who were invited to participate. After three months, participants were asked about the presence and severity of 41 symptoms. Permutation tests were used to select significant symptoms in cases compared to controls and to compare symptoms between vaccinated and unvaccinated cases.

The study included 9,166 cases, 1,698 symptomatic but test-negative controls, and 3,708 population controls. Three months after infection, cases reported significantly higher levels of 13 symptoms, including fatigue, cognitive impairment, and dyspnea, compared to controls. Almost half of the cases (48.5%) reported ≥1 significantly elevated symptom, while only 29.8% of test-negative controls and 26.0% of population controls reported any elevated symptom. The effect of vaccination on symptoms could only be determined for cases <5 years of age and was found to be protective against loss of smell and taste but not for other symptoms.

In conclusion, the study found that almost half of the cases reported symptoms three months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, higher than the background and test-negative prevalence. Vaccination before infection was protective against loss of smell and taste in cases aged <65 years.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article/227/9/1059/6880553