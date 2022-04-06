Inflammatory back pain (IBP) is a key diagnostic criterion for axial spondyloarthritis. It had not been determined if socioeconomic factors influenced IBP prevalence as measured by standardized surveys. In a low-income, low-literacy community, researchers assessed IBP prevalence and the effectiveness of IBP questionnaires. Individuals were questioned for the prevalence of IBP using Calin’s, Berlin’s, and ASAS IBP questionnaires; monthly family income (US dollars), literacy (>/<8 school years [SYs]), and smoking habit (present/absent) were also recorded.

About 219 people (mean age, 38.2 +12.9 years) were enrolled in the study, including 110 (50.2%) men, 58 (26.4%) White people, and 38 (17.3%) smokers. Overall, 152 people (69.4%) stated wages of US $720 (mean local income), whereas 64 people (29.2%) had 8 SYs. Chronic back pain was reported by 134 (61%) people, with 32 (14.6%), 25 (11.9%), and 63 (28.3%) meeting ASAS, Berlin, and Calin’s IBP criteria, respectively. The prevalence of chronic back pain or IBP was comparable independent of ethnicity, smoking habit, income, or literacy, with IBP being more prevalent in women (P=0.006).

It was the first study to look at the prevalence of IBP in a low-income, low-literacy community. Chronic back pain was quite common, with over 15% having IBP according to ASAS criteria. The prevalence of inflammatory back pain was identical when the ASAS and Berlin criteria were used; however, the numbers were greater when Calin’s criteria were used. Literacy or wealth had little effect on the prevalence of IBP in this cohort, which was greater in women. The increased incidence of IBP using Calin’s criteria in the cohort should be considered since it may have an influence on clinical research seeking to assess the prevalence of axial spondyloarthritis in this situation.

