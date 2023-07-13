Prevalence of MDR-GNB and Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci Infections among Carriers

The following is a summary of “Incidence of infection with multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria and vancomycin-resistant enterococci in carriers: a systematic review and meta-regression analysis,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Infectious Diseases by Willems et al.

Carriers of multidrug-resistant bacteria are susceptible to infection with these bacteria, although the magnitude of this risk is uncertain. This study aimed to quantify intestinal colonization’s impact on subsequent risk of infection with multidrug-resistant bacteria. A systematic review and meta-regression analysis was conducted. Researchers searched PubMed, Embase, Web of Science Core Collection, and Google Scholar for follow-up studies published between January 1, 1995, and March 17, 2022, that measured the incidence of infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria (MDR-GNB) and between January 1, 1995, and March 15, 2022, that measured the incidence of infections caused by vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE). They included original cohort and case-control studies that employed incidence-density sampling, included 50 or more patients with enteric colonization or positive urinary samples as a surrogate marker of colonization, and analyzed infections unambiguously preceded by colonization.

They utilized no language restrictions. They excluded studies that did not report follow-up duration. Two authors independently extracted and cross-verified summary data. The carriage was defined as detecting MDR-GNB or VRE in fecal or urinary cultures. Their primary outcomes were cumulative incidence and incidence density of infection in multidrug-resistant bacteria-colonized patients. Adjusting for varying follow-up durations, general linearised mixed-effects meta-regressions were used to estimate aggregated incidences. About 44 studies (26 on MDR-GNB, 14 on VRE, and 4 on both MDR-GNB and VRE) from 14 countries were retained for qualitative synthesis; 40 of these studies were analyzed with meta-regression, containing data for 14,049 patients colonized with multidrug-resistant bacteria.

At a median follow-up time of 30 days, the cumulative incidence of infection was 14% (95% CI 10–18; p<0·0001) for MDR-GNB (845 cases of infection in 9,034 patients colonized) and 8% (5–13; p<0·0001) for VRE (229 cases of infection in 4,747 patients colonized). At 30 days, carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacteria had the highest infection incidence density (4.26 infections per 1,000 patient-days; 95% CI 169–682) and cumulative incidence of infection (19%, 95% CI 15–25; p<0·0001; 602 cases of infection in 4,547 patients colonized). The bias risk was rated as low to moderate. The risk of infection was considerable, with patients colonized with carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacteria having the highest risk and patients with VRE having the lowest risk. These data may guide prophylactic and therapeutic decisions and be a valuable resource for designing clinical trials focusing on targeted prevention.

