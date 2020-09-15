Prediabetes refers to a condition when your blood pressure levels are significantly high, but not high enough to be called diabetes. People who develop type-2 diabetes usually have prediabetes. In addition, prediabetes is also associated with an elevated risk of chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease. This study aims to evaluate the prevalence of impaired fasting glucose (IFG), impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), and increased glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) in adolescents and you adults.

This cross-sectional analysis of a population-based sample of adolescents and young adults included a total of 5,786 individuals (2,606 adolescents and 3,180 young adults) who were not pregnant and did not have diabetes. The primary outcomes of the study were IFG, IGT, and HbA1c levels.

Among adolescents, the prevalence of prediabetes was 18%, which was significantly lower compared with adults (24%). IFG embodies the largest proportion of prediabetes (11.1%) in your adults. Multivariable logistic models suggested that the predictive marginal prevalence of diabetes was substantially higher in males: 22.5% vs. 13.4% in adolescents, and 29.1%, and 18.8% in young adults.

The research concluded that the prevalence of prediabetes was high in adolescents and young adults, with the risk of prevalence being significantly higher in males.

Ref: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/2755415?resultClick=1