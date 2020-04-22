This study investigates the prevalence of manifest strabismus and its subtypes in adulthood and analyzes the risk factors and its impact on vision-related quality of life (VRQoL).

The Gutenberg Health Study (GHS) is a population-based, observational cohort study. A cross-sectional analysis of the baseline examination was conducted.

Participants aged 35 to 74 years were included (n = 15 010).

All participants were examined with a comprehensive ophthalmologic and general examination including the Hirschberg corneal reflex test to detect manifest strabismus. The following risk factors were analyzed: age, sex, socioeconomic status, birth weight, maternal age at birth, anisometropia, astigmatism, spherical equivalent, low visual acuity in the worse seeing eye (≥1.3 logMAR), and cardiovascular factors, and included in multivariable logistic regression analysis. Lifetime period prevalence and point prevalence of manifest strabismus were computed, and VRQoL was compared between participants with and without strabismus.

Strabismus prevalence.

A total of 14 700 participants (age, 55.0±11.1 years; 49.5% were female) were included in this analysis. The weighted prevalence of ever having strabismus was 2.9% (2.6%-3.2%), and the point prevalence for concomitant strabismus was 2.5% (2.3%-2.8%). Esotropia was twice as frequent as exotropia, and 2 participants had paralytic strabismus. Concomitant strabismus was associated with age 65 to 69 years (odds ratio [OR], 0.13 [0.05-0.39], P < 0.001); age 70 to 74 years (OR, 0.14 [0.05-0.4], P 1.0 diopters [D]: OR, 3.61 [2.32-5.62], P 2.0 D: OR, 6.93 [4.23-11.35], P < 0.001); astigmatism (≥1.0 D: OR, 2.09 [1.42-3.08], P < 0.001; ≥2.0 D: OR, 3.74 [2.35-5.97], P < 0.001); spherical equivalent (per diopter: OR, 1.43 [1.33-1.53], P < 0.001); and low visual acuity in the worse seeing eye (≥1.3 logMAR: OR, 21.7 [11.2-42.0], P < 0.001). VRQoL was lower in participants with strabismus compared with participants without strabismus in adjusted analysis (B = -5.96, P < 0.001).

Strabismus is a frequent chronic eye condition that is associated with a lower VRQoL. Individuals with anisometropia, astigmatism, and hyperopia are more likely to have strabismus. In addition, low visual acuity in the worse eye was linked to strabismus prevalence.

