The study’s objective was to determine the seroprevalence of syphilis and associated factors among pregnant women attending the antenatal care unit at Sede Muja district, Northern Ethiopia.

A facility-based cross-sectional study was conducted in two health centers from Sede Muja district, Northwest Ethiopia. The study included a total of 210 participants. The entire participants were recruited by systematic random sampling method after proportional allocation of the sample size in the two health centers. A semistructured questioner collected sociodemographic and clinical data. The association between independent and dependent variables was determined using chi-square. A P-value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Women with multiple sexual partners and the late trimester of pregnancy during the first ANC visit were significantly associated with seropositive syphilis.

The study concluded that syphilis remains a significant problem in the study area. Seroprevalence of syphilis was significantly associated with women with multiple sexual partners and late first ANC visit attendees in the study area. Therefore it is recommended to give health education about syphilis etiology and transmission and create awareness about the importance of early ANC visits and follow-up regarding syphilis prevention.

Reference: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jp/2019/1584527/