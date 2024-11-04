SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Preventing Stent Encrustation After Upper Urinary Tract Stone Surgery

Nov 04, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Jia W, Chi W, Liu C, Song Y, Yang S, Yin C. Development and validation of a predictive model for double-J stent encrustation after upper urinary tract calculi surgery. Urolithiasis. 2024;52(1):105. Jul 5, 2024. doi:10.1007/s00240-024-01554-7

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Department of Gastroenterology
    Weifang People’s Hospital
    Shandong, China

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement