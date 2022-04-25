In the previous 20 years, treatment techniques for severe erectile dysfunction had altered little. In patients who had failed medicinal treatments, most algorithms considered penile prosthesis to be the final alternative of therapy. Despite several advancements in contemporary devices, implanting surgeons and patients continued to dread prosthesis infection as the most serious consequence. For a study, researchers attempted to provide a list of the elements that may be influenced to prevent penile implant infections and to make penile implantation a safer and more dependable method of treating erection problems. To contextualize probable actions/measures taken to avoid prosthesis infection, list events associated to the surgical act (pre-operative, intra-operative, and post-operative) that are related to the risk of infection.

The influence of coated implants on infection rates. The use of chlorhexidine-based solutions rather than iodine solutions for preoperative skin preps. There appeared to be no variation in infection rates depending on the surgeon’s method (infrapubic vs penoscrotal). In recent years, there had been a major shift in the microbial colonies that colonize implants. There was a lack of information about whether solutions should be used for salvage or revision washout surgery: chemical eradication or mechanical lavage cleansing? Despite the importance of metabolic regulation in the research, there was a discrepancy in exact glycemic levels prior to intervention in the literature. Penile prosthesis surgery can be harmed by factors such as operational site preparation, the existence of comorbidities or previous procedures, surgical duration, or extra maneuvers during surgery.

Reference:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-022-01090-0