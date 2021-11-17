Despite the availability of therapies for urine incontinence, research on prevention is limited. This study attempted to encompass the most recent advances in the area by identifying preventative methods and discussing their underlying evidence basis. Urinary incontinence is a common problem among women, especially during pregnancy and menopause. Pregnancy interventions include not just general health promotion, but also possible interventions such as pelvic floor muscle training and delivery mode selection. When it comes to menopause, the research advocates avoiding medications that have a negative impact on continence. Finally, encouraging a healthy lifestyle and lowering the impacts of co-morbid illnesses can have an impact on a woman’s continence.

The research suggests that there are prophylactic methods for urine incontinence, albeit evidence in this area is scarce. More research is needed to evaluate the effectiveness of preventative interventions and how to effectively apply them.

Reference:https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-020-00988-x