The following is the summary of “Outcomes of Ultrasound Cyclo Plasty in Primary Angle Closure Glaucoma,” published in the May 2023 issue of Glaucoma by Almobarak, et al.

Eyes affected by primary angle closure glaucoma (PACG) may benefit from ultrasound cyclo plasty (UCP) because it lowers intraocular pressure (IOP) and reduces the need for antiglaucoma medication. However, IOP at baseline was a significant predictor of failure.

This study aims to assess UCP’s mid-term effects on PACG. Participants with PACG who underwent UCP were included in this retrospective cohort research.

IOP, the number of antiglaucoma drugs used, visual acuity, and the presence of comorbidities were the primary end measures. Based on these primary outcome metrics, the surgical results were rated as a complete success, partial success, or failure for each eye. Predictors of failure were investigated using Cox regression analysis. The study included 62 eyes from 56 participants. The average duration of follow-up was 28.81 months (±18.2).

After 12 months, the average IOP was 15.57 (±6.4) mmHg, and after 24 months, it was 14.22 (±5.0) mmHg, and the average number of antiglaucoma drugs was 1.91 (±1.5) (P<0.01 for all). At 12 months, the cumulative probability of success was 72.6±5.7%, and at 24 months, it was 54.8±6.3%. Increased risk of failure was seen in those with high IOP at baseline (hazard ratio=1.10, P=0.03). Cataract formation or worsening (30.6%), rebound or delayed anterior chamber reaction (8.1%), hypotony with choroidal detachment (3.2%), and phthisis bulbi (3.2%) were the most prevalent consequences. UCP provides reasonable IOP control for 2 years, decreasing the need for antiglaucoma drugs. Nonetheless, pre-and post-operative counseling is essential.

Source: journals.lww.com/glaucomajournal/Fulltext/2023/05000/Outcomes_of_Ultrasound_Cyclo_Plasty_in_Primary.12.aspx