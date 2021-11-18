This study states that Over 360 million primary care consultations occur each year in the UK accounting for 80% of all chronic disease management (1). Health care policy and a growing body of scientific evidence has highlighted the role of primary care as a valuable tool in slowing disease progress and managing complications associated with chronic disease (2,3). This has been emphasized in Type 2 diabetes, which affects 4 million people in the UK and accounts for one in every five primary care consultations. Previous trial and observational studies suggest a therapeutic effect of primary care consultation experiences on diabetes outcomes. We and others have carried out systematic reviews reporting that, where patients perceive better primary care experiences (i.e. those that involve listening, empathy and mutual decision-making), it may result in better intermediate diabetes outcomes, including lower HbA1c levels. It is hypothesized that experiences, especially those focusing on the relational aspects, such as listening, empathy, understanding and shared decision-making, may result in enhanced trust and satisfaction, which, in turn, leads to improved management.

