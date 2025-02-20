Primary Care GPs’ Role in Managing Psychosis and Schizophrenia in Spain

Photo Credit: AmnajKhetsamtip

The following is a summary of “Management of Psychosis and Schizophrenia by Primary Care GPs: A Cross-Sectional Study in Spain,” published in the January 2025 issue of Journal of Primary Care & Community Health by Sepúlveda-Muñoz et al.

Delay in detecting and treating psychosis leads to slower recovery, higher relapse risk, and poorer long-term outcomes. Primary care physicians play a key role in early recognition, particularly in Spain, where primary care is the main healthcare entry point.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate the detection and initial management of first psychotic episodes and established schizophrenia within the Andalusian Health System.

They conducted a cross-sectional exploratory study, inviting all active primary care physicians in the Malaga Guadalhorce Health District to participate. The survey, adapted and validated for the local context, included 22 items and 5 sociodemographic questions covering early detection, treatment options, physical health monitoring, and management challenges. Descriptive and bivariate analyzes summarized the data and explored correlations between key variables.

The results showed that 142 primary care physicians participated (response rate 35.5%), with 28.9% men and 71.1% women, primarily from urban areas (83.1%). Most had completed residency training (86.6%), and 79.6% had psychiatric training. However, only 5.6% participated in training sessions in the last 5 years, all lasting less than 30 hours. Physicians managed 0-10 patients diagnosed with schizophrenia, seeing them 2 to 3 times annually. They felt capable of managing these patients, especially with mental health consultancy support. Physical health monitoring was common, though some relied on mental health services for this. Collaboration with mental health services was moderate, with high utility perceived for a list of patients with severe mental disorders.

Investigators found that family physicians were generally confident in managing psychosis and schizophrenia but lacked recent specialized training. Collaboration with mental health consultancy services needed improvement, and clear guidelines and enhanced training were essential for comprehensive care.

