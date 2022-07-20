Primary care outreach using electronic and mailed messages increased COVID-19 vaccination rates among older Black and Latino adults, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Tracy A. Lieu, MD, MPH, and colleagues randomly assigned 8,287 Latino and Black patients (aged 65 and older) who had not received COVID-19 vaccination to electronic secure message and/or mail outreach from their primary care physician (PCP), similar outreach with additional culturally tailored content, or usual care. Culturally tailored PCP outreach led to higher COVID-19 vaccination rates during follow-up versus usual care (24.0% vs 21.7%), as did standard PCP outreach (23.1%). Vaccination during follow-up was more likely among patients who were Black (adjusted HR, 1.19), had high neighborhood deprivation (adjusted HR, 1.17), and had medium-to-high comorbidity scores (adjusted HR, 1.19).