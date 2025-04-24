Primary Care Practices Show Gaps in LGBTQ+-Affirming Care

Photo Credit: Ivan Balvan

Survey results show that most US primary care practices collect LGBTQ+ identity data, but few provide clinician training, highlighting a gap in affirming care.

In a study published in JAMA Network Open, more than 75% of US primary care practices surveyed collected data on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI); however, only a third provided competency training for clinicians on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and/or queer (LGBTQ+) people.

“These findings suggest that there is a significant gap in training and data utilization by LGBTQ+ identity in primary care practices, underscoring the need for mandated training and standardized data collection to address health disparities effectively,” wrote corresponding author Ellesse-Roselee L. Akré, PhD, and colleagues.

The cross-sectional study analyzed data for 1,245 primary care practices from the National Survey of Healthcare Organizations and Systems II, which took place between June 2022 and February 2023. Researchers were interested in primary care practice engagement in LGBTQ+ affirming care activities.

In results weighted for national representation, the study found that 77.40% of practices collected data on gender identity, 75.62% collected data on sexual orientation, and 65.83% collected data on patients’ pronouns. However, just 34.42% of practices provided LGBTQ+ competency training for clinicians and 39.20% for staff. Some 55.77% of practices provided referrals to physicians who specialize in treating patients who are LGBTQ+.

The probability of engaging in all SOGI-affirming activities was 3.16 percentage points higher for federally qualified health centers (FQHC) compared with non-FQHCs, 3.28 percentage points higher for practices with a Medicaid payer mix at least 50% compared with less than 50%, and 4.26 percentage points higher for practices that participated in a Medicaid accountable care organization compared with nonparticipants, the study found.

“Each 1-unit increase in the state-level LGBTQ+ Equality Score was associated with 1.07 percentage points higher probability of engaging in all SOGI-affirming activities,” researchers reported.

High SOGI-affirming performance was negatively linked with practice rurality, with a lower likelihood of appropriate referrals and clinician and staff training at rural practices.

“If the Liaison Committee for Medical Education and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education included LGBTQ+ health training as a requirement for accreditation,” researchers wrote, “it could reduce misinformation contributing to stigmatization and discrimination of LGBTQ+ patients in health care and increase the confidence and proficiency of clinicians so that LGBTQ+ affirming care could be more broadly considered a standard of all care rather than just specialty care.”