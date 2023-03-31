The following is a summary of “Preventive Medicine in Pediatric Cardiology Practice,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Hokanson, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the current practices of pediatric cardiologists regarding diseases caused by smoking and cholesterol problems.

They distributed two anonymous surveys to participants in the Pediheart online community and the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Cardiology and Heart Surgery. The surveys covered education and care of cholesterol problems and illnesses brought on by smoking.

The poll on cholesterol problems received 97 replies. 51.6% of respondents said they had received little to no formal training in cholesterol problems. A total of 56.4% significantly underestimated the frequency of familial hypercholesterolemia. About 54.7% of doctors reported feeling at least somewhat confident in prescription statins. Despite both undertreatment and overtreatment being advised, responders regularly provided clinical advice in line with the 2019 American Heart Association guidelines in 5 clinical vignettes. The survey on smoking-related illnesses received 90 replies. Respondents reported having little to no formal instruction in quitting smoking (60.5%) or overcoming nicotine addiction (52.3%). Less than one-third of hospital admissions and fewer than two-thirds of visits to an outpatient clinic included screening for tobacco use among the respondents. Much less was done to check for secondhand smoking exposure. Around 27% of those polled said they never advise their patients to stop smoking in their homes. A total of 83.3% of respondents said they felt uneasy giving drugs to help their patients quit smoking, and 65.5% said they rarely or never referred patients for help quitting.

Even though they were trained to address the childhood causes of adult heart disease, the cardiologists in the survey gave smoking-related illness and cholesterol issues little attention in their clinical work.

