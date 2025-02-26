Probability of Cardiovascular Events Lower in Type 1 Diabetes Versus Type 2

TUESDAY, Feb. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Diabetes mellitus type 1 (DM1) is associated with lower probability of incident cardiovascular events than type 2 (DM2), according to a study published online Feb. 12 in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions.

Andrew M. Goldsweig, M.D., from Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, and colleagues compared the prevalence of incident cardiovascular events including myocardial infarction, percutaneous coronary intervention, coronary artery bypass grafting, stroke, carotid revascularization, limb ischemia, and peripheral revascularization among DM1 and DM2 patients (aged 46 to 75 years) receiving care at outpatient facilities with primary care and/or endocrinology, enrolled in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry Veradigm Metabolic Registry 2017 to 2022.

The study population included 5,823 and 156,204 DM1 and DM2 patients, respectively, with a total of 758,643 visits. The researchers found that DM1 patients were younger and had fewer comorbidities. There were 11,096 incident cardiovascular events, with a prevalence ratio of 0.63 for events associated with DM1 versus DM2. The prevalence ratio was 0.66 after adjustment for age. DM1 was associated with less myocardial infarction, percutaneous coronary intervention, stroke, and limb ischemia than DM2 when analyzed by separate cardiovascular events. Across all 10-year age categories, overall cardiovascular event probability was lower in DM1 than DM2 in both female and male patients, before and during/after the COVID-19 pandemic, and after adjustment for comorbidities, hemoglobin A1c, and serum creatinine.

“Although these findings represent good news for DM1 patients, further research is necessary specifically in DM1 patients to prevent and treat cardiovascular events,” the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to the life science industry.

