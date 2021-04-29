COVID-19 Epitomic has been the center of attention for the scientific community, especially profiling for better identification and treatment plan generation. The WHO announced the coronavirus disease 2019, commonly called COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic in February 2020, with over 15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally to date. Otolaryngologists are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 during this pandemic if it is inadequate and improper personal protective equipment provision, as we are dealing with diseases of the upper aerodigestive tract and routinely engaged in aerosol-generating procedures.

This article highlights the background and transmission route for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. The main focus is on its viral load and temporal profile and precaution guidelines in outpatient and operative settings in otorhinolaryngology.

It is evident that COVID-19 can be transmitted through collected data at a presymptomatic or asymptomatic period of infections. It is essential to practice ear, nose, and throat surgery with high vigilance in a safe and up-to-standard protection level during the pandemic. This article provides a summary of guidelines and recommendations in otorhinolaryngology.

