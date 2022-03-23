For a study, the researchers sought to look at early-stage relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) patients’ long-term prognosis (LTP) communication preferences and factors. A non-interventional, multicenter trial was done. Adult patients with RRMS, disease duration of less than or equal to 3 years, and an EDSS score of 0-5.5 were included in the study. The Prognosis in MS survey was used to determine how much information patients want about their LTP. Pain, exhaustion, mood, anxiety, quality of life, stigma, feeling of hopelessness, and coping techniques were all assessed using patient-reported measures. The Symbol Digit Modalities Test (SDMT) was used to test cognition. The relationship between LTP information choice and demographic, clinical, and patient perspectives was investigated using multivariate logistic regression analysis. A total of 189 individuals (mean age: 36.1±9.4 years, 71.4% female, mean disease duration: 1.2±0.8 years) were included in the study. The median EDSS score was 1.0 (interquartile range: 0.0-2.0). 68.5% of patients (n=126/184) had never addressed LTP with their neurologists, whereas 69.3% (n=126/182) expressed an interest in learning more (73.5% at diagnosis). Patients were considerably more likely to have higher LTP information preferences if they were male and had a lower SDMT score, according to bivariate analyses. A similar trend was detected in individuals with lower pain perception. LTP information preferences were predicted by male gender and a lower SDMT score (OR=0.264; 95% CI: 0.09-0.64, p=0.006; OR=2.059; 95% CI: 1.02-4.32, p=0.049, respectively). Patients with RRMS prefer to talk to their neurologists about LTP. Understanding the dynamics at play might help you develop unique communication techniques.

Source – index.mirasmart.com/aan2022/PDFfiles/AAN2022-001328.html