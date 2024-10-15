Prognostic Impact of Sialylation-Driven lncRNA Profiles in Bladder Cancer

Photo Credit: Elena Merkulova

The following is a summary of “Identification and experimental validation of a sialylation–related long noncoding RNA signature for prognosis of bladder cancer,” published in the October 2024 issue of Urology by Qiao et al.

Sialylation dysregulation significantly influences cancer progression and metastasis.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to investigate the prognostic significance of sialylation-related long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) in bladder cancer and to develop a predictive lncRNA signature.

They used transcriptomic data and clinical information from the TCGA database to identify sialylation-related lncRNAs and build a prognostic model. They analyzed links between these lncRNAs and biological pathways, immune cell infiltration, and drug sensitivity, with some lncRNAs validated at the cellular level.

The results showed the identification of 6 prognostic lncRNAs linked to sialylation, forming a highly accurate and reliable risk score model. Patients in the high-risk group had significantly shorter survival compared to the low-risk group, which was tied to various biological pathways and immune functions. Additionally, differences in chemotherapy drug sensitivity were noted across risk groups, offering guidance for personalized treatment.

Investigators concluded that sialylation-related lncRNAs were correlated with clinicopathological features, somatic mutations, immune microenvironment, and chemotherapy response in bladder cancer. They validated these findings in vitro, highlighting potential diagnostic and therapeutic targets.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01613-6#Abs1