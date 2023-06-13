The following is a summary of “Prognostic role of lymphocyte to monocyte ratio (LMR) in patients with Myelodysplastic Neoplasms,” published in the May 2023 issue of Hematology by Lu, et al.

The prognostic significance of lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio (LMR) has been validated in solid tumors, and some hematologic malignancies, but its correlation with Myelodysplastic Neoplasms (MDS) remains unclear. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the prognostic impact of LMR in MDS patients.

A retrospective study was conducted involving 91 newly diagnosed MDS patients. The LMR cut-off value of 3.2, determined by X-Tile, was used to divide patients into the low LMR group (<3.2) and the high LMR group (≥3.2). Clinical characteristics were compared between the two groups.

Patients in the high LMR group (n = 67) exhibited better overall survival (OS) based on the Kaplan-Meier survival curves (P = 0.007). Univariate analysis revealed that LMR was a prognostic factor for OS, with a hazard ratio (HR) of 2.070 (95% CI 1.201-3.571, P = 0.009). After conducting multivariate Cox analysis confirmed low LMR as an independent predictor of poor OS in MDS patients (HR = 1.872, 95%CI 1.084-3.230, P = 0.024).

LMR, a marker of systemic inflammation and immune response, showed potential prognostic significance in MDS patients.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2210929