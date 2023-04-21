The following is a summary of “Hematologic analysis of hospitalized patients and outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and possible use as a prognostic biomarker,” published in the March 2023 issue of Hematology by Girón-Pérez et al.

The infection caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a significant global health concern that has resulted in numerous fatalities worldwide. The present infection leads to hematologic changes, and it is crucial to identify predictive biomarkers to determine the requirement for hospitalization or the gravity of the ailment. This study aimed to examine various parameters in individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 receiving outpatient or inpatient care and assess the feasibility of utilizing hematic biometry for prompt prognosis. A total of 689 patients were analyzed, wherein 355 were outpatients, comprising 162 females and 193 males, while 334 patients necessitated hospitalization, out of which 197 were males, and 137 were females. The mean age of the inpatients was 46 years, with men averaging 49 years and women at 52 years.

On the other hand, the mean age of the outpatients was 49 years, with men averaging 51 years and women at 44 years. Hematologic parameters were assessed and contrasted between the ambulatory and admitted patients. The subjects were stratified based on their age and gender. It was observed that the hospitalized patients exhibited a reduction in their erythrocyte count, hematocrit level, and hemoglobin concentration. Conversely, the outpatients did not manifest any alterations in their erythroid series. There was a significant increase in leukocytes and neutrophils, but lymphocytopenia was observed. Normal neutrophil levels were observed in the outpatient setting, along with lymphopenia. Based on the findings, hematic biometry has the potential to serve as a biomarker. The correlation between neutrophils and lymphocytes is significant in comprehending the progression and prognosis of the ailment.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0301472X22008414