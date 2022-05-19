Using possible predictors derived from key measurements collected from cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET), improved predictors of early death in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were identified by the researchers for a study. It was prospective cohort research that followed 126 COPD patients for 42 months. The clinical examination was followed by a pulmonary function test and CPET for each subject. CPET was done on a cycle ergometer with electromagnetic braking, and ventilatory expired analysis was done breath per breath with a computer-based system. Peak oxygen consumption (VO2, mlO2. kg1. min1), minute ventilation/carbon dioxide production, and the slope (VE/VCO2) were acquired using CPET.

During the 42-month follow-up, 48 patients (38%) died. A VE/VCO2 slope of 30, a peak VE of 25.7L/min, and a peak VO2 of 13.8 mlO2. kg-1. min-1 were all major predictors of death in COPD patients, according to a Kaplan Meier analysis. The major predictors of mortality risk were VO2 peak of 13.8 mlO2. kg-1. min-1 (CI 95% 0.08–0.93), VE/VCO2 slope 30 (CI 95% 0.07–0.94), VE peak 25.7 L/min (CI 95% 0.01–0.15), Sex (CI 95% 0.04–0.55), and Age (CI 95% 1.03–1.2). Reduced exercise capacity, peak ventilation, and ventilatory inefficiency were all independent prognostic indicators. CPET, like in patients with heart failure, maybe a useful clinical evaluation in the COPD group.

