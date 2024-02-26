Progression of OS Cells is Driven by LncRNA RPARP-AS1 Through Lipid Metabolism Regulation

Photo Credit: Md Saiful Islam Khan

The following is a summary of “LncRNA RPARP-AS1 promotes the progression of osteosarcoma cells through regulating lipid metabolism,” published in the February 2024 issue of Oncology by Cai et al.

Osteosarcoma (OS) represents a highly aggressive malignancy characterized by dysregulated lipid metabolism, a factor linked to tumorigenesis and adverse prognosis. Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as critical regulators of lipid metabolism, influencing tumor proliferation. However, the contribution of RPARP-AS1, a novel lncRNA associated with lipid metabolism, remains unexplored in OS. This study investigates functionally relevant lncRNAs influencing OS proliferation and lipid metabolism, aiming to unveil the upstream regulatory mechanisms governing lipogenic enzyme activity. Through comprehensive bioinformatic analysis and risk model establishment, researchers identified seven lncRNAs significantly associated with clinical characteristics and lipid metabolism-related genes in OS patients.

Notably, RPARP-AS1 was chosen for a detailed exploration of its roles in OS proliferation and lipid metabolism. Employing experimental techniques such as RT-qPCR, Western blot, and cell viability assays, alongside the assessment and quantification of free fatty acids (FFAs) and triglycerides (TGs), the study group sought to elucidate the functional significance of RPARP-AS1 in OS cells and validate its effects on lipid metabolism. Manipulation of RPARP-AS1 expression, whether through ectopic or siRNA-mediated knockdown, induced alterations in epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and expression of apoptosis-associated proteins, thereby influencing OS cell proliferation and apoptosis. Mechanistically, RPARP-AS1 was found to enhance the expression of key lipogenic enzymes (FABP4, MAGL, and SCD1) and potentially modulate the Akt/mTOR pathway, contributing to lipid metabolism alterations involving changes in FFA and TG levels in OS cells.

In conclusion, their findings establish RPARP-AS1 as a novel oncogenic factor in OS cells, suggesting its pivotal role in promoting tumor growth by enhancing lipid metabolism.

Source: bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-024-11901-x