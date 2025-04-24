Proinflammatory Diet Tied to Higher Risk for Chronic Kidney Disease

WEDNESDAY, April 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Individuals who eat a proinflammatory diet have a higher likelihood of chronic kidney disease, according to a review published online April 16 in the Journal of Health, Population and Nutrition.

Amirhossein Ataei Kachouei, from Isfahan University of Medical Sciences in Iran, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine the association between the dietary inflammatory index and chronic kidney disease and estimated glomerular filtration rate. The random-effects model was used for statistical analysis, and pooled effect sizes were reported as odds ratios.

Based on 13 cross-sectional studies, the researchers found that higher dietary inflammatory index scores were associated with significantly higher odds of chronic kidney disease (odds ratio, 1.36) and a low estimated glomerular filtration rate (odds ratio, 1.58).

“This study found a significant positive association between the dietary inflammatory index and the odds of chronic kidney disease and low-estimated glomerular filtration rate, suggesting a higher likelihood of chronic kidney disease in individuals who adhere to a proinflammatory diet,” the authors write. “Large-scale prospective cohort studies are required to confirm these findings, particularly by assessing different indicators of kidney function.”

